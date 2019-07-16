Apple releases fourth beta of macOS Catalina to developers

In addition to new betas of iOS 12.4 and more, Apple today has also released the fourth developer beta of macOS Catalina. This update comes two weeks after Apple released the third developer beta of the update.

Sylvania HomeKit Light Strip

While Apple has released the fourth developer beta of macOS Catalina, the fourth developer betas of iOS 13 and watchOS 6 are nowhere to be found. They might still come later today, or Apple could be waiting a bit longer.

Of note, Apple is warning developers about one major incompatibility in the fourth beta of macOS Catalina:

Using Xcode 11 beta 3 with macOS Catalina beta 4 will prevent SwiftUI previews from working. Update to Xcode 11 beta 4 when it becomes available.

Curious what Apple’s major software versions will do for your iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and Mac? Catch up on 9to5Mac’s coverage below:

Subscribe to 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: