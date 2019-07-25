NBC streaming service to debut in April 2020 following Apple TV+ launch in fall, will be new home for ‘The Office’ after Netflix

Last week Netflix reported a drop in its US subscribers ahead of new streaming service launches from Apple, Disney, and HBO. Now NBCUniversal has shared that its new streaming service will launch in April 2020 and will become the home of The Office after the show’s deal with Netflix ends.

NBCUniversal CEO, Steve Burke, detailed in the company’s earnings call that its upcoming streaming service will launch in April (via The Verge). That’s right around the same time that WarnerMedia is aiming to release its new streaming offering, HBO Max. Both of those services will be arriving several months after Apple and Disney launch their new services, Apple TV+ and Disney+ in the fall.

As for NBC’s upcoming streaming service, specifics weren’t revealed today, but it will be the new home of The Office after Netflix’s deal for the series runs out at the end of next year. That will certainly be a draw for consumers, but it looks like NBC’s service will initially launch in April without The Office. Apparently, a lot of the content for NBCUniversal’s new streaming service will come from outside the company and from its acquisition of UK-based telecommunications company Sky.

However, Comcast admitted that the “vast majority” of content viewed on the platform is initially likely to be acquired from outside the company. The platform is also likely to host content from Sky Studios, which Comcast purchased last year as part of its acquisition of Sky.

Over the last few weeks, we’ve been learning more about Apple TV+ before its fall debut. We’ve seen some teasers for original shows like Snoopy in Space and For All Mankind. We’ve also heard that Apple spent $15 million per episode on its original drama See.

Image via Netflix

