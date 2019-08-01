Apple releases macOS Catalina public beta 4, supplemental update for macOS Mojave 10.14.6

Apple today has released the fourth public beta of macOS Catalina to testers. This update comes following the release of the fifth developer beta yesterday. Apple has also today released a supplemental update for macOS 10.14.6.

macOS Catalina public beta 4 is now available via System Preferences, if you’re already running the public beta. If not, you can sign up to do so on Apple’s website. Apple released the fourth public beta of iOS 13 to testers on Tuesday.

Additionally, Apple today has released a supplemental update for macOS Mojave 10.14.6. This update is said to resolve “an issue that may prevent certain Macs from waking from sleep properly. You can install this from System Preferences.

Apple released macOS Mojave 10.14.6 to the public last week, alongside iOS 12.4, watchOS 5.3, tvOS 12.4, and HomePod 12.4. The macOS release specifically included updates to Apple News+, and addressed issues relating to the Mac mini, Boot Camp, and more.

