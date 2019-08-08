Apple releasing fifth iOS 13 public beta today

Apple today is releasing the fifth public beta of iOS 13. This comes following the release of the sixth developer beta yesterday. Apple is also releasing iPadOS 13 public beta 5 and likely tvOS 13 public beta 5 today.

iOS 13 developer beta 6 was released yesterday and includes several notable changes. There’s a new Dark Mode toggle in Control Center, as well as support for toggling Dark Mode via Siri. You can also now show and hide link previews in Safari, while a three-finger tap enables copy and paste.

Watch our full video below for a hands-on look at all of the changes in the latest iOS 13 beta.

If you’re running the public beta of iOS 13 or iPadOS 13, you’ll be able to update via the Settings app on your iPhone or iPad. The update is rolling out now and should be available to most users soon. If you’re not already running the public beta of iOS 13, read our full how-to guide right here.

