Geekbench 5 arrives with Dark Mode, new CPU tests using AR and ML, multi-threaded modes, more

The highly popular computer and mobile device benchmarking software, Geekbench, is out with a new version today that brings Dark Mode for the macOS app, new CPU tests that leverage machine learning, augmented reality, and computational photography, new multi-threaded modes, and more.

Developer Primate Labs announced Geekbench 5 in a blog post today detailing that the major release for macOS, iOS, and more “allows you to measure your system’s power more accurately than ever before.”

Geekbench 5 brings full support for Dark Mode in macOS Mojave and later. The dark theme support isn’t quite ready for iOS 13 but Primate Labs says it “will be available later this year.”

CPU benchmark improvements

Version 5 offers new CPU benchmark tests that make use of ML, AR, and computational photography.

The Geekbench 5 CPU Benchmark includes new benchmark tests that model the challenges your system faces when running the latest applications. These tests use cutting-edge technologies, including machine learning, augmented reality, and computational photography

There’s also a change that “increases the memory footprint of existing workloads to more accurately account for the effect memory performance has on CPU performance.”

Finally, for CPU testing improvements, there are new multi-threaded benchmark modes that let “threads to work co-operatively on one problem rather than separately on different problems.” This will let Geebench 5 best capture the performance for multi-threaded applications.

GPU benchmark improvements

The biggest change that arrives with Geekbench 5 for measuring GPU performance is Vulkan support for Linux, Windows, and Android. That joins compatibility with Metal, CUDA, and OpenCL.

The other improvement for testing GPU performance is new benchmarks “that model algorithms that are GPU accelerated in modern applications.”

These include computer vision tasks such as Stereo Matching, and augmented reality tasks such as Feature Matching.

Primate Labs also notes that Geekbench 5 is 64-bit only which allows it to “include more ambitious benchmark tests with larger data sets and longer running times.”

Paid versions of Geekbench 5 are available now for 50% off during a launch sale that runs until September 10. Geekbench 5 for iOS is a free download from the App Store.

Notably, just this morning we’ve seen an alleged Geekbench report for the iPhone XR successor.

