Apple releasing fourth developer beta of iOS 13.2 today

Update: iOS 13.2 beta 4, iPadOS 13.2 beta 4, watchOS 6.1 beta 5, and tvOS 13.2 beta 4 are now available.

Apple today is releasing the fourth developer beta of iOS 13.2 and iPadOS 13.2. Today’s release comes exactly one week after the release of the third iOS 13.2 beta with Deep Fusion camera technology, Siri changes, and more.

Deep Fusion is Apple’s new camera processing technology that works in the background to improve image quality for iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro users.

In addition to Deep Fusion, iOS 13.2 also includes new changes such as the addition of Announce Messages with Siri, new iPadOS settings, HomeKit tweaks, and more. There are also new emoji, new Siri privacy settings, and more.

When might iOS 13.2 be released to the public? Given that we’re now on the fourth developer beta, we expect a stable release soon.

Apple is also currently beta testing watchOS 6.1. The update appears to improve battery life performance for the Apple Watch Series 5. watchOS 6.1 beta 5 will also likely be released today.

Spot any other major changes in the fourth developer beta of iOS 13.2? Let us know in the comments or on Twitter, @9to5Mac.

