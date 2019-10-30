AirPods Pro are set to arrive in Apple Stores and to early customers who ordered online as soon as tomorrow, October 30th. However, some who ordered immediately got a delivery date of October 31st. Now some of those customers are seeing an updated delivery date of the 30th.

Update 10/30: It’s AirPods launch day and customers are getting their hands on the new wireless earbuds. If you didn’t preorder a pair, Apple looks to have good stock across many of its stores in the US.

When you go to buy AirPods Pro, look for the pickup option and enter your zipcode or you can try your luck by just dropping by your closest Apple Store.

Many customers who ordered shortly after AirPods Pro were officially announced yesterday received delivery dates this week with many as soon as October 30th. Shipping times have since slipped to be about a week out for AirPods Pro.

Interesting enough, some customers who ordered in the first wave after AirPods Pro were announced but didn’t get an October 30th delivery date are seeing their delivery dates bumped up.

Two of us here at 9to5Mac have seen delivery dates shift from the 31st to the 30th overnight and were notified of the update with an email from Apple. When logging in on apple.com, the updated delivery date shows, but tracking with UPS isn’t live at the time of writing even though our AirPods Pro have shipped. Notably, the Apple Store app is still showing delivery for the 31st.

Have you seen your delivery date improve since ordering AirPods Pro? Let us know down in the comments!

Related:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: