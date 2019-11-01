Apple TV 4K gets a 50% discount today while a new TV sale drops The Office Complete Series to $30. Apple’s HomePod is also down to $229 in a limited promotion at OWC. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.
Apple TV 4K is just $90 for a limited time at AT&T
AT&T offers the Apple TV 4K 32GB Streaming Media Player for $90. As a comparison, it typically goes for $179. Today’s deal is easily a new all-time low price. With Apple TV+ launching today, AT&T is offering an aggressive discount on the streaming media player. Apple TV 4K delivers Ultra HD content with support for HDR and more. It can also act as a hub for your HomeKit setup thanks to integrated Siri support. This is arguably the best way to enjoy movies, TV shows, Apple Arcade, and much more if you’re already entrenched in the Apple ecosystem.
New Apple Movie and TV show sale
This weekend’s new TV show and movie sale at Apple delivers a handful of notable deals, including The Office at one of its best prices yet. You’ll also find various $5 movies on sale. You can find all of our top picks from this sale right here.
Apple’s HomePod is down to $229
OWC is offering the Apple HomePod AirPlay 2 Smart Speaker for $229. This is down from its $299 going rate and is the best available. Apple’s HomePod is the absolute best in the business if you’re looking for an AirPlay 2-enabled smart speaker for your home. Packing Siri’s voice control, HomeKit capabilities, and with iOS 13.2, the ability to distinguish between who’s talking to it, this is the speaker to get. Another new feature is the ability to have HomePod play ambient sounds while you fall asleep, which we recently went in-depth on how to use. I just switched from Sonos to HomePod and haven’t looked back once.
