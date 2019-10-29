Along with the release of iOS 13.2 for iPhone and iPad, Apple rolled out the same update for HomePod, bringing highly anticipated features like Handoff, support for multiple users, and Ambient Sounds (now temporarily pulled). Read on for how to use HomePod Ambient Sounds to play all the available options including white noise, rain, fireplace, ocean, forest, and more.

One of the neat features to arrive with iOS 13.2 for HomePod is the ability to play Ambient Sounds and also use them as a sleep timer.

A small group of customers is likely running the latest software on their HomePods as Apple pulled the update after it was found to be bricking the smart speakers. But if you were fortunate to install the update and not have any issues or want to learn how to use Ambient Sounds for when you do install the update, follow along…

Here are the Ambient Sounds currently available on HomePod with iOS 13.2:

White

Stream

Rain

Ocean

Night

Forest

Fireplace

How to use HomePod Ambient Sounds to play white noise, rain, fireplace, more

Make sure your HomePod is updated to iOS 13.2 (temporarily pulled) Say a command like, “Hey Siri, play white noise,” or, “Hey Siri, play rain sounds” (for everything but White noise, make sure to include “sounds” in your command with one of the options listed above) You can also say “Hey Siri, play Ambient Sounds” to get a random pick

How to use HomePod Ambient Sounds Sleep Timers

Pick an Ambient Sound you’d like to use Give a command like, “Hey Siri, set a sleep timer” Tell Siri how long you’d like the timer to last

Hopefully, we’ll see more Ambient Sounds arrive with future updates.

