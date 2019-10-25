If you’ve updated to the latest version of macOS, you may have noticed an issue with the new terms and conditions. Follow along for two ways to fix the iCloud terms and conditions bug in macOS Catalina.

If you’ve updated to macOS Catalina, you may have encountered a bug with the iCloud terms and conditions where you accept them, but the notification keeps returning that you need to accept them.

We’ll look at two options below to fix the issue on your Mac…

Notably, Apple said that the issue was caused by two iCloud/Apple ID accounts being used.

How to fix iCloud terms and conditions bug in macOS Catalina

Option 1:

If you haven’t done it yet, install the 10.15 supplemental update Head to System Preferences > Software Update Once updated, try agreeing to the T&Cs again, and you should be good

Option 2:

If for some reason that doesn’t resolve your issue…

Head to System Preferences Click Apple ID in the top right corner Choose Overview at the top of the left sidebar Click Sign Out in the bottom leftish corner Sign back in

Keep in mind you’ll have to log back in with your Apple ID and reload Apple Pay cards if you choose this option.

