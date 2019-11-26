iFixit X-rays Apple’s Smart Battery case to see how the camera button works

iFixit has gotten its hands on Apple’s new Smart Battery Case for the iPhone 11 and used x-rays to solve how the new dedicated camera button works since there’s no dedicated camera button on iPhones.

The answer iFixit discovered isn’t too surprising but the process of using X-rays was clever, effective, and produced some neat photos.

There are no buttons on the iPhone 11 that match up with the camera on the case. Our first guess was some kind of wireless transmission to the phone, but then we saw our patient’s X-rays. It turns out there’s a little circuit board inside the case, which has a thin, flexible circuit running out to connect to the photo button. That circuit board connects the camera button to the phone through the Lightning port “chin” at the bottom of the case. Not totally unexpected, but interesting to see how much hardware design goes into adding just one thing to a battery case.

Even closer-up with the Camera button on the Smart Battery Case. Note the tiny dual ribbon connectors running to the main board.

Apple’s Smart Battery Case for iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro brings the same design we’ve seen over the last few years with the addition of the dedicated camera button being the new feature this time around.

Check out our full review for a detailed look at Apple’s latest first-party case to boost your iPhone 11 battery life with the ability to take photos more easily than ever.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: