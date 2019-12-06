AAPL cruises to all-time high as overall US stock market sees gains

As the DJIA ended the week over $28,000 and the overall US stock market saw solid gains after Thanksgiving weekend, AAPL ended the week with its own record high.

AAPL ended at $270.71 a share at market close today. Last month when Apple’s market cap hit $1.17 trillion, Bank of America Merrill Lynch analysts noted it made the company worth more than the entire S&P 500 energy index. With shares at $270.71, Apple’s current market cap is now over $1.2 trillion.

It looks like AAPL shares are set to post more than 70% growth for 2019. During its last earnings call, Apple forecast revenue for its holiday quarter between $85.5 billion and $89.5 billion. And back in October, Apple reportedly even raised iPhone production due to strong demand.

Between its growing Services business and potentially strong iPhone sales AAPL shares could keep climbing. However, one variable in the mix is the continued US-China trade war that Apple finds itself caught in.

