Blackmagic releases Apple Pro Display XDR update for eGPU and eGPU Pro

Blackmagic is out with an update today for both its eGPU and eGPU Pro bringing official support for Apple’s Pro Display XDR to any Mac with Thunderbolt 3.

For now, Blackmagic’s eGPU and eGPU Pro are the only two options to bring official support for Apple’s Pro Display XDR to Mac’s with Thunderbolt 3 that don’t natively officially support the 32-inch professional display.

To take advantage of Pro Display XDR support (at least officially), customers will need to install the Blackmagic 1.2 update.

Even though Apple has a limited list of Macs that are officially compatible with the Pro Display XDR, we’ve seen hardware not on the list like the iMac Pro, MacBook, and iPad Pro still work, just at lower than 6K resolutions (and possible reduced performance).

9to5Mac’s Jeff Benjamin has done in-depth reviews on both Blackmagic eGPUs.

New Blackmagic eGPU 1.2 Update! Get support for the new Apple Pro Display XDR when used with Blackmagic eGPU and eGPU Pro on a Mac with Thunderbolt 3. Download now from https://t.co/DgeAqNrQBC — Blackmagic Design (@Blackmagic_News) December 29, 2019

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: