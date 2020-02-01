Video: Latest mockups compare relative sizes of rumored iPhone 12 lineup

Following up on a report from Macotakara before Christmas, the site has now got their hands on mockups of the expected iPhone 2020 range.

It’s still not clear how faithful these mockups are meant to be, but they at least offer a decent side-by-side physical comparison of the new iPhone screen sizes. It is highly possible they are essentially fan-made, rather than being based off leaked CAD schematics or anything more ‘official’.

Based on the latest information from Ming-Chi Kuo, the 2020 ‘iPhone 12’ (for lack of a better name) lineup will be composed of a 5.4-inch OLED iPhone, two 6.1-inch OLED models (with differing camera specifications), and a 6.7-inch OLED model.

Macotakara measured the dummy models it picked up today, and the sizes don’t quite line up with the latest rumors. Macotakara’s models feature a 5.4-inch screen, a 5.9-inch screen (which could be 6.1 at a push, assuming some leeway in bezel sizes for instance) and a 6.4-inch model.

Assuming the next iPhone 12 Max is 6.7-inches, the dimensions of this 6.4-inch mockup are simply not going to be very accurate.

The comparison between the new smaller 5.4-inch iPhone and the middle-of-the-road 6.1-inch model is pretty good though. Once again, all models feature a chassis design with flat sides.

If you were yearning for a smaller high-end iPhone model, the forthcoming 5.4-inch iPhone might be what you were waiting for. Macotakara measured the height of their 5.4-inch mockup and it comes in at 131 millimetres. For comparison, the height of the 4-inch iPhone SE is 123 millimetres, and the height of a 4.7-inch iPhone 8 (which is what we expect the new iPhone SE to be, launching this March) is 138 millimetres.

This puts the 5.4-inch OLED iPhone very much in the ballpark of the 4-inch iPhone SE form factor size. Similarly, the 5.4-inch mockup’s width was measured at 64 millimetres compared to 58 millimetres as the iPhone SE.

It’s not the same compactness as an iPhone SE, but it’s likely to be close enough for most people — whilst featuring a significantly larger screen. You can see all three mockup models in the hands-on video: