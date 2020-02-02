While I was on Reddit (using the excellent Apollo for iOS) this weekend, I came across a fun new application that I am glad I now have. It’s called Aurora. Aurora is a simple color picker for macOS and iOS.

Why do you need a color picker on your Mac or iPhone? A color picker helps you determine what the color of something is so you can reuse it on another project. In Aurora for Mac, you can import static images and then find out what colors are being used. In the iOS version, you can actually point the iPhone camera at a live object and find out the colors being used.

While I don’t use a tool like this every day, I do find myself in situations once a month or so where I need to look up the color of something on the web. I had previously used a Chrome extension, so I am excited to have a native app for macOS and iOS.

Key features of Aurora

– Color picking from static images

– Manual color search

– Color replace in images

– Change color brightness and saturation

– Like and save colors

– View extensive information about colors (HEX, RGB, HSV, HSL, CMYK, XYZ, CIE-LAB, and more)

– View binary, octal, and decimal RGB representations

– View suggested color palettes

– View and copy example CSS and Swift color code for quick usage

– View related Pantone® and Crayola™ colors

– Share and import colors

– Dark mode support

– Touch Bar support

Download Aurora on the Mac App Store or iOS App Store for $2.99. If you’re in the need of a new color picker for iPhone or macOS, you’ll love it. If you enjoy it, leave a 5 star review to help others find it.

