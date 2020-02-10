Apple’s long-rumored low-cost iPhone is expected to enter production this month and be released in March. While we know quite a bit about the device, one big question remains: what will Apple name it? iPhone 9? iPhone SE 2? Something else?

This entry-level iPhone is expected to feature a 4.7-inch display with a design nearly identical to the iPhone 8. Its key selling points will be an A13 processor inside — the same as the iPhone 11 — and a $399 starting price.

Ming-Chi Kuo has regularly referred to this 4.7-inch device as the iPhone SE 2, but Kuo is notoriously unreliable when it comes to things like marketing names — just like most supply chain analysts. Separately, another report in December said Apple had decided on the “iPhone 9” name for the device.

Before an iPhone is formally announced by Apple, a lot of things leak: design details, schematics, features, and more. But Apple is generally able to keep branding and pricing details under wraps. Some years, naming is logical: iPhone XS > iPhone 11, for instance. For this device, however, it’s trickier because there’s no precedent.

Some case companies are already betting on the iPhone SE 2 name.

Totallee, for instance, recently opened pre-orders for its ultra-thin “iPhone SE 2” cases and sent an email blast to customers with the details. What’s important to keep in mind, however, is that case makers have no official insight into iPhone naming. Their information is generally sourced from people close to the supply chain, much like analysts.

Case designs are based on things like leaked schematics and renders. For this particular iPhone release, it’s even less risky than usual for case makers to begin production of their accessories ahead of Apple’s announcements because the device is expected to be identical to the iPhone 8. It’s even possible that existing iPhone 8 cases could work with the iPhone SE 2/iPhone 9.

There’s also the fact that the rumors of this device do not paint it as an iPhone SE followup in any sense. The iPhone SE was popular because of its 4-inch form factor, but this device is expected to be 4.7-inches and look identical to the iPhone 8. That’s perhaps why the “iPhone 9” name makes a bit more sense.

What do you think Apple should call its upcoming low-cost iPhone? Take a vote in the poll below, and make additional suggestions in the comments!

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: