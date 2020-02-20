Facebook launches Creator Studio app which allows creators to manage page content on mobile devices

Facebook today announced the Creator Studio app for mobile devices, including iPhone and iPad. Publishers and creators will now be able to manage the content of their Facebook pages using the new app, which was previously only available through its official website.

Creator Studio allows users to manage one or more Facebook pages simultaneously in one place. You can track engagement metrics, respond to comments and messages directly in the inbox and be notified with important data about published content. The tool also makes it possible to create and edit posts on feed without having to access each one of them.

According to the company, the new Creator Studio app provides most of the features from the website version, but some of them are not available for now. For example, creators can use the app to edit video titles and descriptions, delete posts, publish and reschedule drafted posts, but they won’t be able to create new posts using the mobile version.

Here’s how Facebook describes the app:

“Beginning today, creators and publishers across the world will have access to the new Creator Studio app from Facebook. The app is an evolution of and mobile complement to Creator Studio, the desktop hub dedicated to helping creators and publishers manage their content, track performance, and connect meaningfully with their audiences on Facebook. The new experience offers the same actionable insights and meaningful engagement metrics, all from the ease of a mobile device.”

Facebook’s Creator Studio app is now available for free on the App Store. There’s also an Android version available on the Google Play Store.

