Apple releasing second public beta of iOS 13.4 and more today

Apple will release the second public betas of iOS 13.4 and iPadOS 13.4 today. This comes after the update was released to developers yesterday, bringing even more changes to the Mail app.

The first beta of iOS 13.4 included a handful of notable changes, such as a CarKey framework for NFC access to your car, iCloud Drive folder sharing, and support for single purchase apps between iPhone, iPad, and Mac.

The second beta of iOS 13.4 is less exciting, with Apple working on refining the features ahead of a public release next month.

One of the few changes in the second beta is that the Mail app toolbar has been redesigned yet again. In the first beta, Apple reverted the toolbar to the pre-iOS 13 design, but with this week’s update, Apple has removed the flag option completely and rearranged the icons, adding a new compose option instead.

You can watch our full video highlighting all of the changes and new features in iOS 13.4 and iPadOS 13.4 right here.

Meanwhile, with the latest macOS 10.15.4 beta, users can now access real-time lyrics for Apple Music content in the Music app

The second public betas of iOS 13.4, iPadOS 13.4, and tvOS 13.4 should be available at any moment. The second public beta of macOS Catalina 10.15.4 might also be released at some point today.

Spot any major changes in the second public beta of iOS 13.4? Let us know in the comments or on Twitter, @9to5Mac.

The Mail toolbar in 13.4 beta 2 is different again; they took out Flag, shifted Reply over, and now the far right button is Compose. pic.twitter.com/bIDQJHiN5H — Benjamin Mayo (@bzamayo) February 19, 2020

Read more:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: