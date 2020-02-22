Apple’s latest Shot on iPhone video highlights the iPhone 11 Pro’s Ultra Wide lens

Apple continues to showcase the iPhone 11 Pro camera through its Shot on iPhone series of videos. In a new video today, Apple showcases the Ultra Wide camera capabilities of the device.

The video was shot with an iPhone 11 Pro and is called “A journey into the Valley of Fire.” Here’s what Apple says about the video:

See how iPhone 11 Pro captured the otherworldly 4K video using the Ultra Wide camera in this deep dive into the Valley of Fire. Fifty miles from Las Vegas lie the remains of a monumental geological process. Sculpted by 200 million years of wind and water; an ocean of rock, a valley of fire.

Apple uses the Shot on iPhone series to promote the camera capabilities of its latest iPhone models. You can watch today’s new video below.

