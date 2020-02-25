Moment, the company behind the popular external lenses and the Moment Pro Camera app is out today with a new app focused on making shooting vintage-inspired video fun and easy to share on social media. RTRO includes a simple and intuitive UI with unique retro filters that each has “a historical reference in mind and brought forward to a more modern style.”

Moment launched RTRO for iPhone today and shared more about it in a press release:

This app makes video fun again with retro looks made by filmmakers, a 60 second timeline and click to share simplicity to Instagram stories or TikTok. Different from all the existing vintage apps we made RTRO simpler, easier to use, and limited to this season’s looks.

Moment pitches the 60 second timeline to stack as many short clips as you want as a unique feature (perfect for Instagram and TikTok) for RTRO but it also includes some power-user features like realtime-subject tracking and adjustable frame rates.

Video was meant to be short and this app is intuitive to record, pause, and record again. Plus, we included advanced features with real-time subject tracking, retro frame rates, and the ability to remove the water mark.

RTRO is a free download with 3 vintage looks included. RTRO+ offers all of the filters, frame rates, real-time subject tracking, and more from $1.99/month.

We got to check out the app a bit early and it really does offer a fun experience with a clean and simple layout that’s a pleasure to use.

You can slide up and down on the screen to adjust the strength of the vintage look you’re using and quick double-tap on the screen switches between the rear and front facing cameras.

Features included with free version:

Vintage looks made by filmmakers. Each was created with a historical reference in mind and brought forward to a more modern style. Three come with the app, the rest you can buy.

Adjust the intensity of the look until it’s the right amount of retro.

Flip between front and back cameras and select which lens your phone shoos with.

Full edge to edge shooting experience, just like the native camera app.

Record, pause, and record again until your 60 second timeline is full. You can stop and save at any point. You can also add more time to your previous videos.

Select your format size (9:16, 3:4, 1:1) and save to your phone plus share direct to Instagram stories.

RTRO+ pricing and features:

Subscribe for $1.99 per month or $14.99 per year.

Includes all of the looks plus any new looks we bring out.

Retro frame rates with 24fps, 18fps, 12fps, and 6fps.

Remove the watermark on your videos.

Real-time subject tracking to keep your subject properly exposed and in focus.

RTRO is available now from the App Store. Learn more here about RTRO and the filmmakers who designed the vintage looks.

Check out more from Moment on its website and Amazon storefront.

