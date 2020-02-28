When you go to customize Apple Watch faces there can be a lot of complications to scroll through to find what you’re looking for. Read along for how to simplify things by removing apps from the complication list.

There are over 30 complication options on Apple Watch with Apple’s built-in apps and integrations and when you add third-party apps to that, it can be time-consuming to sift through them all when you’re trying to set up a new Apple Watch face.

Luckily, you can remove third-party apps from being in the Complications list but you’ll have to head to your iPhone to make the changes.

For more details on customizing watch faces, check out our tutorial here.

Apple Watch: How to remove apps from the complications list

On your iPhone, open the Watch app Tap Complications Tap Edit in the top right corner Tap the red circle icon next to an app on the left to remove it Confirm by tapping Remove Repeat for other apps, tap Done when you’re finished

Here’s how these steps look:

After tapping Edit in the top right corner, pick which apps you’d like to remove by hitting the red circle icons, then tapping Remove for each app.

Once you remove apps from being able to be used as a complication, you’ll see the option to add them back at the bottom of the complications settings with green + circle icons (shown in the far right screenshot above).

Read more 9to5Mac Apple Watch tutorials:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: