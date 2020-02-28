Apple Watch: How to remove apps from the complications list

- Feb. 28th 2020 12:01 am PT

0

When you go to customize Apple Watch faces there can be a lot of complications to scroll through to find what you’re looking for. Read along for how to simplify things by removing apps from the complication list.

There are over 30 complication options on Apple Watch with Apple’s built-in apps and integrations and when you add third-party apps to that, it can be time-consuming to sift through them all when you’re trying to set up a new Apple Watch face.

Luckily, you can remove third-party apps from being in the Complications list but you’ll have to head to your iPhone to make the changes.

For more details on customizing watch faces, check out our tutorial here.

Apple Watch: How to remove apps from the complications list

  1. On your iPhone, open the Watch app
  2. Tap Complications
  3. Tap Edit in the top right corner
  4. Tap the red circle icon next to an app on the left to remove it
  5. Confirm by tapping Remove
  6. Repeat for other apps, tap Done when you’re finished

Here’s how these steps look:

After tapping Edit in the top right corner, pick which apps you’d like to remove by hitting the red circle icons, then tapping Remove for each app.

How to remove apps from Apple Watch complications list

Once you remove apps from being able to be used as a complication, you’ll see the option to add them back at the bottom of the complications settings with green + circle icons (shown in the far right screenshot above).

Read more 9to5Mac Apple Watch tutorials:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Apple Watch

Apple Watch

Apple Watch is Apple's wearable is designed to help you stay active, motivated, and connected. It runs watchOS, and it comes in 40mm and 44mm size options.
How To

How To

A collection of tutorials, tips, and tricks from the 9to5Mac team helping you fix and get the most out of your favorite gear.
Basics

About the Author

Michael Potuck's favorite gear

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Really useful USB-C + USB-A charger for home/work and travel.
Portable Apple Watch Charger

Portable Apple Watch Charger

Handy Apple Watch power bank plus extra USB port.