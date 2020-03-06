iOS 13.4: Apple Card UI shows more information for Apple services transactions

Apple continues to improve the experience for Apple Card users. In the latest iOS 13.4 betas, the Wallet app includes a richer and more detailed transaction history for App Store purchases and other Apple subscriptions.

As noticed by users on Reddit, you can see the new UI in the iOS 13.4 Wallet app. The extra information is only available for recent transactions as older purchases do not have the associated metadata.

Previously, the transaction would merely be categorized as an “Apple Services” purchase. The user would have to try and work out exactly what service this transaction related to by cross-referencing the price shown in Wallet with the purchase receipts in the App Store.

The new and improved experience adds a new section that includes the matching name and icon for the purchase. For example, the Apple Music app icon is shown for Apple Music subscription renewal transactions. Naturally, this works for third-party in-app purchases as well.

It’s a small but useful addition that allows Apple Card users to more clearly understand exactly what they are paying for from Apple.

The Apple Card credit was launched in August, in partnership with Goldman Sachs, touted as the first credit with simple easy-to-understand cashback rewards and no fees — other than the interest rate.

When buying with Apple Card, customers can earn 3% cashback on any purchases made at the Apple Store, including In-App Purchases. Apple has also partnered with companies like Nike, Uber, and T-Mobile to offer the maximum Apple Card 3% cashback rate. All other Apple Pay transactions earn 2% cashback, and purchases made with the titanium physical card earn 1% cashback.

Apple Card is only available in the United States for the time being. iOS 13.4 is currently in beta testing and is expected to be released for all iPhone and iPad users later in March.

