- Mar. 16th 2020 2:09 pm PT

Apple Watch is designed to help you live a healthier life, and there is a range of notifications and alerts that help with that. However, with the coronavirus outbreak on most everyone’s mind, these Apple Watch alerts for things like your move, stand, and exercise goals, activity sharing, etc. might be more stressful than helpful. Here’s how to turn off activity alerts for stand and move progress, activity sharing, and breathe reminders.

Under normal circumstances, Apple Watch activity alerts can be really helpful. But with a pandemic on the minds of the people everywhere around the world, they have the potential to increase stress levels.

While some who are overwhelmed might be tempted to stop wearing Apple Watch, it’s fast and easy to turn off the notifications that feel like too much but still use the wearable for what you find valuable.

Notably, the Breathe app could fall into the same category where some users might find the alerts stressful or confusing, while others might find it relaxing and useful.

Another tip: If your normal exercise routine isn’t possible, use the Mind & Body or Yoga workout tracking with Apple Watch to close your rings.

Apple Watch: How to turn off activity alerts, move progress, activity sharing

  1. On your iPhone, open the Watch app
  2. Tap Notifications
  3. Pick an app like Activity or Breathe
  4. Choose Notifications Off
  5. Head to any other apps you’d like to turn alerts off by finding it in the Notifications settings

Here’s how these steps look:

How to turn off Apple Watch activity alerts stand move exercise notifications

