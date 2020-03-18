Stacktrace Podcast 075: “One big remote family”, featuring Kaya Thomas, Curtis Herbert and Casey Liss
The new iPad Pro, native mouse pointer support in iPadOS, tips on working from home, app architecture and system design, picking the right technologies and dependencies for a project, and top tips on indie app development from Kaya Thomas, Casey Liss and Curtis Herbert. It’s the longest, most action-packed episode of Stacktrace that we have ever made!
Links
- iA Writer
- WWDC by Sundell
- John’s article about working remotely
- Running Xcode and the iOS simulator fullscreen
- iOS Architecture Generator
- Rambo’s architecture article
- Child view controllers
- Parse
- Swift by Sundell episode about building MVPs
- We Read Too
- Slopes
- Vignette
- Peek-a-View
- New iPad Pro + keyboard announcement
- New MacBook Air announcement
- Our TV show recommendations
- Rambo’s favorite Plot file
