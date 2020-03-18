Stacktrace Podcast 075: “One big remote family”, featuring Kaya Thomas, Curtis Herbert and Casey Liss

The new iPad Pro, native mouse pointer support in iPadOS, tips on working from home, app architecture and system design, picking the right technologies and dependencies for a project, and top tips on indie app development from Kaya Thomas, Casey Liss and Curtis Herbert. It’s the longest, most action-packed episode of Stacktrace that we have ever made!

Sponsored by Setapp: Try Setapp with over 170+ Mac apps completely free for the first week.

http://traffic.libsyn.com/stacktrace/rlCLTeygUf_StacktraceEp75.mp3

Links

Subscribe:

🟣 Apple Podcasts

🟠 Overcast

🟢 Spotify

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: