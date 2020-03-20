Apple Arcade launched with close to 100 titles and the service is seeing new games added regularly. Follow along with our guide on the latest from Apple’s gaming service.

You can learn more about and download all the new games by heading to the Arcade tab in the App Store, then swipe down to the very bottom and tap “See All Games.” The newest games are listed at the top.

3/20: Spyder is out as the latest Apple Arcade title:

Save the world with Agent 8 in this Spy-on-The-Wall adventure. Set in a retro universe, British Spy Agency ‘EP-8’ has created Agent 8, the most sophisticated miniature robot spider on earth! Built using experimental technology, this itsy-bitsy superspy is equipped with all the gadgets and gizmos you’ll need; cut through panels, overload terminals, flip switches, and open valves as you scurry about sabotaging the heinous plans of evil doers.

3/13: New today is the “bouncy dungeon crawler” Roundguard.

Roundguard is a bouncy dungeon crawler with pinball physics, lots of loot, and a randomized castle full of oddballs. Press your luck against hordes of dangerously cute monsters and challenging roguelike elements in this all-round bouncy adventure! If you love roguelikes & Peggle, then Roundguard is for you.

2/27: The makers of the highly popular Crossy Road are back with Crossy Road Castle as an Apple Arcade exclusive.

Bring your friends and see how far you can get in this endless spinning tower of arcade fun! Keep climbing as high as you can. Every run is different. Play Together: Designed for cooperative arcade platforming chaos. You can also play solo, but everything’s more fun with friends, right?

Connect Easily: Connect all players on a single device with game controllers, or connect together across multiple devices (or any mix that suits you).

Collect Everything: Unlock Crossy Chicken and friends. Dress up in silly hats.

Find New Stuff: With procedurally generated levels and variations, your tower run will be different every time!

Defeat an Oversized Angry Eagle: Why is it so angry?!

Play Offline: No internet? No worries. Fully enjoyable offline.

2/14: Apple Arcade gets a new strategy game this week, Loud House: Outta Control from Nickelodeon.

2/7: This week’s new title is Charrua Soccer. It features retro 3D gameplay and features three modes: Friendly Match, Competitions, and Penalty Match.

You can choose player vs computer or player vs player. Charrua Soccer features simple controls with fun and challenging gameplay.

1/31: Secret Oops! has arrived, a multiplayer AR party game.

Secret Oops! is an innovative cooperative local multiplayer Augmented Reality game where players try to make sure that the world’s dumbest spy isn’t detected.

1/24: The newest title for Apple Arcade is Butter Royale, a “Buttery food fight, battle royale style!”

Have the food fight of your life in Butter Royale, a multiplayer battle royale game, and be the last one standing on Butter Island. Play against 31 other players in fast–paced food battles (under 5 minutes) with the help of sauce-shooting, baguette-blasting kichen tools!

1/17: Kings of the Castle has launched today on Apple Arcade.

Speed to the rescue in this fun, multiplayer fairy tale. Save the prince before anyone else using your iPhone, iPad, Mac, or Apple TV. But watch out for their spells. … Playing as the princess, you must use your speed, courage, and savvy sense of direction to save the prince. Avoid traps, battle enemies, jump over obstacles, and collect gems along your journey to pay a ransom for the prince’s safe return. But do it fast. The dragon is hungry!

Kings of the Castle can be played solo or with others in multiplayer mode.

1/10: Apple Arcade’s latest title is No Way Home.

Stranded in a strange galaxy, you must fight for survival using only your wits, your ship, and your party planning robot companion. Explore the universe, befriend bizarre aliens, and blast through hordes of monsters as you endaevor to find a way home.

No Way Home features hand-drawn artwork, 50+ weapons, 60 unique enemies, an immersive mission system, daily challenges, and more.

1/3: New today is Doomsday Vault:

Earth’s climate has collapsed and your mission is to collect the precious remaining plant life and return it to the safety of the Doomsday Vault.

12/20: LEGO Builder’s Journey has arrived on Apple Arcade. Here’s a description of the new LEGO title:

LEGO Builder’s Journey is an artistic, nonverbal puzzle adventure with meditative music where players build to solve challenges, while moving through stunning brick built universes, which showcase the endless possibilities of the creative play material and deliver a poetic narrative highlighting the importance of play in our lives.

12/12: Apple Arcade has gained the crossover action hockey game Ultimate Rivals: The Rink.

“We are ripping up the sports video game rule book and re-writing it for a new generation. We’re starting with the gamer first and empowering their imagination to create the ultimate team of athletes across sports, in a way only they can envision,” said Ben Freidlin, CEO and founder of Bit Fry Game Studios, Inc. and the creator of “Ultimate Rivals.”

12/3: Apple has featured Towaga: Among Shadows on its YouTube channel. The title previously launched on in October.

Here’s the game’s description:

In Towaga: Among Shadows you will learn to master the light in order to exorcise hordes of enraged creatures firmly set upon tearing you to shreds. Your skill and perseverence will be sorely tested while fighting on foot in the jungle or soaring through the skies above the peaks of the highest temples.

11/27: The newest title is an RPG from Cartoon Network based on the series Steven Universe.

Unleash the Light — “Join the Crystal Gems for the ultimate mobile RPG. It’s time to Unleash the Light!”

11/26: Apple shared a new video on its YouTube channel highlighting recent releases…

11/15: Fresh titles include:

Rosie’s Reality — “A unique and atmospheric puzzle adventure for families & friends. Play onscreen or discover Augmented Reality and experience how virtual objects come alive.”

— “A unique and atmospheric puzzle adventure for families & friends. Play onscreen or discover Augmented Reality and experience how virtual objects come alive.” More coming today?

11/8: New games this week bring Apple Arcade to the 100 title milestone:

11/1: This week’s releases are:

10/25: Five new titles today include:

10/18: Four new games have launched on Apple Arcade:

10/11: Apple announced new games for its subscription service today:

Here’s a short summary of each title:

Decoherence: Build robots from a wide variety of components. Plan a strategy to carry you to victory. Fight as a pilot alonsdie your bots in exciting PvP matches or test your mettle in the single player Entropy Tribunals experience! INMOST: An atmospheric, story-driven puzzle platformer, following three playable characters within one dark, interconnecting story. In an old abandoned castle, you’ll need to explore every nook and cranny, avoid detection, slice your way through enemies and spring deadly traps in order to escape the evil that lurks within… Mind Symphony: Experience Music and Gameplay that emotionally and mentally impacts you. Mind Symphony sets unique gameplay to mes with musical tracks to creat an experience that makes you feel better. ShockRods: ShockRods is about shooting and avoiding being shot by jumping and dodging. ShockRods features solo and team games that take place in natural surroundings and future sports arenas. Your goal is ShockRods is to score points – by shooting your opponents and achieving objectives; scoring golas, stealing the other team’s flag, or dealing the most descruction… As you drive your ShockRod to VICTORY! Stela: Stela is a cinematic, atmospheric platformer about a young woman witnessing the final days of a mysterious ancient world

