Podcast of the Week: Floodlines by The Atlantic

It’s Saturday, so I am back with another podcast recommendation for you to check out. As a reminder, I post ‘Podcast of the Week’ every Saturday to help promote a show I am currently listening to at the moment. This week’s show is Floodlines by the Atlantic.

Floodlines is a look the aftermath of the day the levees broke after Hurricane Katrina in 2005. I remember the days leading up to the Hurricane, but the aftermath changed a lot of people’s lives. In this eight-part series, The Atlantic explores the why and what followed for the city of New Orleans.

It’s this story, of what lies deeper than earth and water—of a disaster waiting just below the surface, seeped into the legacy of America—that forms Floodlines, a gripping eight-part podcast from The Atlantic examining what happened in New Orleans after the levees broke. Reported and hosted by Vann R. Newkirk II, executive produced by Katherine Wells, and produced by Alvin Melathe and Kevin Townsend, Floodlines revisits the story of Hurricane Katrina through the experiences of four New Orleanians—Le-Ann Williams, Fred Johnson, Alice Craft-Kerney, and Sandy Rosenthal—who remained in the city through the storm and its aftermath, and who are still living with the consequences.

I just finished with episode one, and I can’t wait to dig into the rest. The entire season was released all at once, so it’s perfect for a stay at home binge.

Listen to Floodlines on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Overcast, Pocket Cast, Castro, or RSS.

