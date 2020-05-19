Report: Apple to partially make AirPods Studio in Vietnam as looks to shift away from China

Apple is planning to manufacture its upcoming over-ear AirPods Studio headphones in Vietnam, according to a new report from The Information. The report explains that this comes as Apple looks to “diversify manufacturing away from China.”

Citing a person briefed on Apple’s plans, the report explains that “some of the headphones” will also be built by contract manufacturers in China:

The move would be the first time Apple has used factories in Vietnam to produce an entirely new product, instead of relying on them to supplement manufacturing of an older model already produced in China. The company is working with contract manufacturers, who will also build some of the headphones in factories in China, said a person briefed on Apple’s plans.

Goertek and Luxshare will assemble AirPods Studio in Vietnam, the report adds. Shipments to Apple will reportedly begin in June or July, which could mean a release to customers sometime in late summer or early fall. Reliable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has also said that AirPods Studio will enter mass production in mid-2020.

Shifting even some of the AirPods Studio production away from China represents Apple’s work to “diversify manufacturing away from China amid political and trade tensions between Washington and Beijing,” the report explains.

AirPods Studio are expected to include a variety of new features, including ear and neck detection and custom equalizer settings. The design itself will also reportedly be customizable with a variety of different interchangeable magnetic bands.

Rumors have suggested that AirPods Studio will retail for $349 and be available sometime this year. Keep up with all of the AirPods Studio rumors in our full guide here.

