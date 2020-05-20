Jailbreak for all iOS 13.5 devices expected soon due to new kernel exploit

Jailbreak users had a big surprise last year with the announcement of checkm8, an exploit found on almost every chip made by Apple that allowed the jailbreak process on several devices running different versions of iOS. Now, jailbreak is coming for even more devices, as unc0ver team announced today a new tool that can patch “every signed iOS version on every device.”

That means devices such as the iPhone 11, iPhone SE, and the 2020 iPad Pro can be jailbroken even if they are running iOS 13.5 — the latest version of iOS currently available. The new unc0ver 5.0 tool is based on a kernel vulnerability found by Pwn20wnd, a well-known developer and hacker.

If you’re not used to jailbreaking, it generally refers to the removal of iOS software restrictions on Apple devices to install apps outside the App Store and even modify the entire system.

The team didn’t say when the new jailbreak tool will be available to the public, but their official website indicates that it will be very soon. Currently, Checkra1n — which is another jailbreak tool based on the checkm8 exploit — can only unlock devices running with up to A11 Bionic chip (iPhone 8 and iPhone X).

One advantage of unc0ver over Checkra1n is that it can run on macOS, Windows, and Linux, while Checkra1n is only officially available for macOS.

We are going to release #unc0ver 5.0.0 with support for every signed iOS version on every device using a 0day kernel vulnerability from @Pwn20wnd in sponsorship with https://t.co/l4SDOTDUla very soon. Update your devices to 13.5 and follow our progress on https://t.co/cNIUANaJr2. — unc0ver Team (@unc0verTeam) May 21, 2020

You can check the official unc0ver website for more information about the jailbreak process.

