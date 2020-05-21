Jamf Protect adds new macOS malware prevention capabilities to its endpoint security solution

Jamf Protect was the first macOS endpoint security solution to use Apple’s new Endpoint Security Framework to enforce malware prevention in a way that ensures a great macOS experience. Many of the other solutions use non-Apple advised methods thus impacting the overall experience for the end-user.

Today, Jamf is adding some new capabilities to Jamf Protect. Now, IT departments using the solution can prevent the execution of known macOS malware and quarantine the applications to keep their fleet safe from infection. Additionally, the new functionality in Jamf Protect gives IT teams central visibility of known malware infection attempts across their organization.

Another new addition is a new unified log forwarding feature. The Jamf Protect agent will collect targeted endpoint records from the Unified Log and send it to an organization’s security information and event management solution. This allows organizations that monitor endpoint activity for compliance reasons to gather authentication and other activity tracked by macOS into their SIEM solution.

“Previously, organizations with Mac deployments were forced to use tools that focused on other operating systems – creating macOS blind spots, potential security issues and a poor user experience,” said Josh Stein, director of product strategy, Jamf Protect. “With the addition of proactive malware prevention and unified log forwarding, Jamf customers can now stay secure and informed while giving end users the Apple experience they demand.”

9to5Mac’s take on Jamf Protect’s new functionality

Jamf Protect is the only endpoint security solution that I would consider putting on my personal laptop. The other solutions on the market are borderline malware in my opinion because of how they operate across macOS. Jamf is using Apple’s API for endpoint security, and these new features will further cement Jamf Protect as the best endpoint security solution for macOS. As more employees are working from home, away from the corporate firewall, it’s an important time to monitor and verify the health of your fleet.

