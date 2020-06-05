How to watch UFC 250 Nunes vs. Spencer on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, more

- Jun. 5th 2020 9:15 am PT

0

UFC 250 Nunes vs Spencer is slated for the UFC Apex center in Las Vegas on Saturday, June 6th at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT. Read along for how to watch on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, PC, and more. The fight marks a big moment in UFC history as Nunes could become the first “double champ.”

Below we’ll cover how to watch UFC 250 Nunes vs. Spencer with ESPN+ as well as the UFC app with a Fight Pass subscription.

UFC fights are PPV through ESPN and you’ll need an ESPN+ subscription (or a UFC Fight Pass subscription). For new customers, there’s a deal to get both a year of ESPN+ and access to UFC 250 Nunes vs. Spencer at a 25% discount ($85, reg. $115). If you’re already an ESPN+ subscriber, the fight costs $65.

Other UFC 250 fights include Assuncao vs. Garbrandt, Sterling vs. Sandhagen, Magny vs. Martin, and more. Early prelims start at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT with the main event Nunes vs Spencer set for 10 p.m. ET./9 p.m. CT/7 p.m. PT.

Amanda Nunes aka “The Lioness” is looking to become the first UFC fighter to earn “double champ” status with this fight against Spencer — successfully defending two belts while simultaneously holding both titles.

How to watch UFC 250 on iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV, more

Watch UFC on ESPN+

If you’re not an ESPN+ customer yet:

  1. Buy access to UFC 250 and a year of ESPN+ at a 25% discount (you’ll create an ESPN+ account as part of the process)
  2. To watch UFC 250, head to the ESPN app on your Apple device
  3. Choose the ESPN+ tab (or type in UFC in the ESPN app search bar)
  4. Look for UFC 250

Alternatively, you can buy UFC 250 on a Mac or PC here and watch on any supported device, including the web.

If you’re already an ESPN+ subscriber:

  1. Buy access to the fight for $65
  2. To watch, open the ESPN app on your Apple Device
  3. Head to the ESPN+ tab
  4. Look for UFC 250

Watch on the UFC app

If you just want access to UFC and prefer to skip the ESPN+ option, you can sign up for UFC Fight Pass that goes from $9.99/month.

The UFC app is available for Apple TV, iPhone, and iPad (although it does have rough reviews). Keep in mind there’s no longer support for the third-gen Apple TV.

