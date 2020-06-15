Apple Design Awards announced for June 29, more details on WWDC 1-on-1 labs

After confirming the WWDC 2020 schedule last week, Apple has added a few more details today. The company has confirmed new information about 1-on-1 developer labs, as well as the annual Apple Design Awards.

First, Apple has confirmed how the 1-on-1 developer labs will be held this year, despite WWDC being completely online. Apple says that the labs will be held from June 23 through June 26 and take place over a Webex audio call. The appointments will be between 10 and 55 minutes:

Requests are taken for appointments that occur on the following day and can be made by members of the Apple Developer Program, the Apple Developer Enterprise Program, or Swift Student Challenge winners. You can submit a request Monday from 3:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., and Tuesday through Thursday from 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. PDT Your appointment confirmation email will include your appointment time and duration (between 10 and 55 minutes, depending on the lab). It will also include a link to a Webex audio call where you’ll connect with an Apple engineer and can share your screen if you wish. Recording is not allowed; be ready to take notes. Please do not share confidential information during your appointment.

Developers can learn more about how to request lab appointments through Apple’s Developer website.

Apple has also confirmed that the redesigned Apple Developer Forums will debut on June 18. “Starting the first day of the conference, eligible members can also connect with Apple engineers over WWDC20 content on the forums,” Apple says.

Finally, Apple also now says the annual Apple Design Awards will be announced on June 29 — a full week after the initial kickoff of WWDC. This is a change from past years, when the Apple Design Awards have generally been held during WWDC week:

Apps and games created by millions of developers around the world have made a positive impact on people’s daily lives. Join us in celebrating the developers who used their ingenuity, smarts, and savvy to build this year’s Apple Design Award winners.

