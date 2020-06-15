Renders imagine iPhone 12 in new navy blue color with iPhone 4-style design

The iPhone 12 is expected to feature an all-new design with flat edges similar to the iPad Pro, while also harkening back to the iPhone 4 and iPhone 5 days. New renders this week imagine what the iPhone 12 might look like in a new navy blue color option.

So far, only one rumor has suggested that the iPhone 12 might be available in a new navy blue color option, though it would make sense. Apple introduced a new midnight green color with the iPhone 11, so it’s clearly interested in expanding beyond the normal lineup of colors. Whether or not navy blue would replace midnight green remains to be seen.

Even though the navy blue iPhone 12 is not widely corroborated as of right now, these renders provide some good eye candy of what we might be in store for this fall. The renders come courtesy of Svetapple and show the navy blue iPhone 12 alongside AirPods and MacBook Air.

These renders also imagine what a slightly smaller notch would look like this year. Bloomberg has said that the iPhone 12 notch will be smaller than the iPhone 11, with Apple working to eliminate the notch completely in future years. Over the weekend, iPhone 12 molds and CAD drawings hit the web, but these did not factor in a smaller notch design simply because that change doesn’t affect case makers.

Apple is expected to introduce four different iPhone 12 variations, including a 5.4-inch model, two 6.1-inch models, and a 6.7-inch option. All four are expected to feature this iPhone 4-like design as well as OLED and 5G connectivity. The iPhone 12 is expected to be released later than usual, though a staggered release throughout the fall is possible.

Reports say that the 5.4-inch iPhone 12 model will have a height that is “midway between the iPhone SE and iPhone 8,” while the 6.1-inch version will be midway between the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max. The 6.7-inch iPhone 12 will be “slightly taller than the iPhone 11 Pro Max.”

A supply chain report has also suggested that the iPhone 12 lineup will be thinner than the iPhone 11, with the largest iPhone 12 model coming in at 7.4mm thick. That’s around 10% thinner than the 8.1mm iPhone 11 Pro Max. Whether or not the rest of the iPhone 12 lineup will be slimmer remains to be seen.

What do you think of these renders? Do you plan on upgrading your iPhone this fall when the iPhone 12 is introduced? Let us know down in the comments! Keep up with all of the latest rumors in our full guide right here.

Read more:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: