Apple’s WWDC 2020 live stream link now available on YouTube

Apple confirmed the WWDC 2020 schedule last week, beginning on June 22nd with a special opening keynote that will be live streamed to everyone. The company has now shared on its official YouTube channel the link to the live video of this event, so that users can set a reminder for next Monday before the presentation begins.

The keynote will begin on Monday, June 22 at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET. This event will stream “directly from Apple Park” and be available to watch via Apple’s website, the Apple Developer app, the Apple TV app, and YouTube.

This is the second Apple Special Event to be streamed on YouTube. The first was in September 2019 when the company introduced the iPhone 11. Previously, the company has also transmitted live events on Twitter, but that no longer seems to be the case.

This means you’ll be able to watch the live stream of the first WWDC 2020 keynote on YouTube. Choose the “Set reminder” option to be notified when Apple officially goes live Monday. The Platforms State of the Union and other WWDC sections will remain exclusive to the Apple Developer website.

Apple has also updated the Apple Events website today for those who want to watch the WWDC 2020 opening keynote directly from the company’s official website.

