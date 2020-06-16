Sonos Move AirPlay 2/Bluetooth speaker now boasts 11 hour battery life, Lunar White version

Sonos is upgrading its first portable Bluetooth speaker introduced last fall with more battery life and a new color option. The new Lunar White Sonos Move joins the Shadow Black version that launched in September, and pre-orders for the new finish start today. Existing Sonos Move customers can add an additional hour of battery life through a free software update.

Through a software update, Move gained an additional hour of battery life, now offering 11 hours of continuous play time. When it’s time to come inside, place Move on its charging base and keep listening.

Move is completely wireless. Listen on WiFi when at home, or switch to Bluetooth when listening on-the-go.

Move is durable, water and drop-resistant. With its IP56 rating, Move can handle drops, sandy beaches, sweat and more. Its Lunar White and Shadow Black colors are even UV-resistant, so you can keep audio playing all day without overheating.

Move blends seamlessly into your home and life. Move’s Shadow Black and Lunar White exterior were designed to complement any surrounding indoors and outdoors to bring powerful sound without distraction.

Sonos Move in Lunar White is available to pre-order for $399 from Sonos.com starting today before shipping in North America and China on June 30. Lunar White will come to Australia, Europe, Japan, and New Zealand on July 7.

The premium-priced portable speaker can interface with other Sonos speakers for whole-home audio, pair to Bluetooth devices for portable sound anywhere, or even work with Siri from an Apple device and AirPlay 2 over WiFi.

