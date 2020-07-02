Hodinkee teams up with Apple to become authorized retailer for Apple Watch Series 5 and accessories

Hodinkee has become one of the most pertinent sources of news about watches, and that coverage extends to the Apple Watch. Now, Hodinkee has announced that it is an authorized Apple Watch retailer, selling the latest Series 5 alongside a collection of accessories.

The Apple Watch Series 5 is available from the Hodinkee Shop alongside a variety of popular analog watches. Hodinkee is selling the stainless steel Apple Watch Series 5 models in space black, silver, and gold, as well as the aluminum model in space gray and silver. The company is also selling AirPods Pro, AirPods, and a slew of different Apple Watch bands and charging accessories.

In a statement announcing the partnership, Hodinkee Chief Commercial Officer Russell Kelly praised the Apple Watch for “seamlessly” integrating into daily life:

“We are very excited to be an authorized retailer for Apple Watch,” said HODINKEE Chief Commercial Officer Russell Kelly. “It is a revolutionary product, an impressive example of design and functionality which seamlessly integrates into daily life. Not only does Apple Watch complement our product offering but it also further positions the HODINKEE Shop as an e-commerce new luxury leader.” As a company that is all about watches, and an online shop that strives to create a best in class shopping experience, it only made sense to retail Apple Watch, which is the most influential and important timepiece of this generation. The HODINKEE Shop is one of the select online destinations where Apple Watch can be purchased, which underscores its importance as a retailer and outlet to watch collectors of all types, at all price points.

Hodinkee is a well-known source of in-depth Apple Watch reviews and interviews, including an interview with former Apple Chief Design Officer Jony Ive. Recently, Hodinkee offered a deep dive into the Apple Watch five years after its debut, including the pushback it received from the analog watch industry for its coverage of Apple’s wearable.

