Stories discussed in this episode:
- Apple’s Independent Repair Provider Program expands, over 700 US locations now available for iPhone service
- Apple releases iOS 14 beta 2, first update since WWDC keynote
- Apple releases second developer beta of macOS 11 Big Sur with new interface and icons, more
- What’s new in iOS 14 beta 2? New Calendar icon, Files widgets, more
- Apple releases watchOS 7 beta 2 to developers ahead of public beta release
- Exclusive: Apple is working on QR Code payments for Apple Pay, iOS 14 code reveals
