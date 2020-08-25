Amazon’s AR app lets you fill your home with virtual furniture

Augmented Reality (AR) is a great way to see how furniture and other products will look in your home, and Amazon’s AR app capabilities previously let you do that with one item at a time. Amazon’s iOS app is now getting a big update that will allow you to virtually place dozens of products in up to 100 different configurations …

The original AR view feature hit the US version of the Amazon app in 2017, and the company now says around half of iOS users will see the update at some point today, with the rest getting it over the next few weeks. The Android rollout is still some months away.

CNET reports on what you can expect.

Amazon said Tuesday it’s now expanded its AR capabilities with its “Room Decorator” tools, letting people add and arrange dozens of furniture pieces within the same room, save up to 100 of those designs and keep editing the arrangements on mobile or desktop. Amazon will also recommend items to combine together in a design. Amazon said Room Decorator can be used with tens of thousands of items sold by both Amazon and independent merchants on its site. You can access the new tools by clicking on the “view in you room” button available on the pages of these items.

The Amazon app is a free download from the App Store.

Seeing AR capabilities in shopping apps is now commonplace, after many large retailers jumped on board when Apple added AR functionality to iOS 11 back in 2017. Handmade goods site Etsy joined the party earlier this year, enabling you to see how paintings and prints would look hung on your own walls.

If your tastes in art are rather more expensive, there’s an AR art museum which lets you virtually hang famous paintings on your walls.

Bring masterpieces from some of the world’s top museums into your own home using the power of augmented reality (AR). With [AR]T Museum, you can experience your favorite artworks from the comfort of your own home! “In light of the COVID-19 pandemic and the widespread closures of museums across the world, the necessity of creating an alternative, remote way to experience art and culture has never been greater,” said Brendan Ciecko, CEO & Founder of Cuseum. “In these unprecedented times, we’re helping people across the globe feel connected with works that bring them joy and inspiration. Just imagine experiencing your favorite artwork from the comfort of your own living room – we’re excited to make this a reality.”

