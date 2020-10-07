Edison Mail gains the ability to be set as the default email client on iOS 14

Edison Mail has had a busy year with the release of the new OnMail email service, and with their latest release, the app is gaining a new feature for iOS 14. Like many other email apps, it’s now possible to set it as the default email client on iOS once you update to the latest version from the App Store.

Support for changing the default browser and email applications is one of the many updates in iOS 14 and iPadOS 14. To set Edison as your default iOS 14 or iPadOS 14 email, simply open the Settings app, scroll down and look for “Edison” in the list of applications, then choose “Default Mail App” and make the change.

iOS 14.0.1 was released to the public recently with a fix for a bug related to the default app settings. There was an issue in the first version of iOS 14 that caused your default browser or mail app setting to reset to Apple Mail or Safari when your iPhone or iPad rebooted. iOS 14.0.1 resolves this issue and is available now from the Settings app.

Edison supports Outlook, Yahoo, Hotmail, iCloud, Microsoft 365, AOL, Gmail, and IMAP accounts. Edison includes a personal assistant that organizes important travel, entertainment, receipts, and other items automatically. If you’re looking to replace the stock iPhone email app, check out our complete round-up of all the best email apps for iPhone to see which one fits your needs.

Edison joins other email clients like Spike, Outlook, Spark, Twobird, and Airmail by adding support for this new feature of iOS.

