Like every year, the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini offer a new collection of slick wallpapers for you to use. We’ve extracted the new wallpapers directly from iOS 14.1, and you can download them for your iPhone model below.

Update October 20: We’ve updated this post with the stock wallpapers from the iPhone 12 Pro as well. There are four wallpapers, in light and dark mode variants, to match the silver, graphite, pacific blue, and gold iPhone 12 Pro models.

The new iPhone 12 wallpapers continue Apple’s colorful design language with new options in blue, black, green, red, and white to match the iPhone 12 colors. There are light mode and dark mode variants. These are live wallpapers when set through iOS 14.1 on an iPhone 12, but there is unfortunately no easy way for us to share the live mode versions.

To download the wallpapers:

Right-click or long-press on the image you want to choose below and open in a new tab Long press again to ‘Save’ on iOS or ‘Save image as’ on macOS

iPhone 12 dark wallpapers

iPhone 12 light wallpapers

iPhone 12 Pro dark wallpapers









iPhone 12 Pro light wallpapers









(Depending on your device, you might need to open the images in a new tab to download full-resolution images.)

