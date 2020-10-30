9to5Mac Happy Hour 301: Apple One premiers, ARM Macs near, iPhone 12 reverse charging

Zac Hall and Benjamin Mayo talk Apple One bundle, AAPL earnings, Apple Silicon Macs, iPhone 12 features, and much more.
Follow
Zac Hall @apollozac
Benjamin Mayo @bzamayo
Subscribe
Stories:
- iOS 14 beta users are being notified with a constant message about a non-existent update
- Apple begins rolling out Apple One services bundle starting at $15 per month
- You can now get up to 4 TB of iCloud storage
- Apple announces fiscal Q4 2020 earnings: revenue of $64.7 billion, more
- Tim Cook teases ‘more exciting things’ still coming from Apple in 2020
- Three versions of A14 chip, says Chinese report: two for Apple Silicon Macs
- macOS Big Sur 11.0.1 beta includes references to 3 unreleased Macs ahead of Apple Silicon
- Apple invites macOS developers to special labs ahead of 1st Apple Silicon Mac announcement
- Apple FCC filing hints at hidden reverse wireless charging feature in iPhone 12
- New AirPods coming in 2021; AirPods Studio delayed; possible new HomePod
- T-Mobile announces TVision live TV service starting at $10/month, Apple TV+ and Apple TV 4K promos
- Apple TV+ renews record-setting comedy ‘Ted Lasso’ for a third season
- 83 Minutes of Ewan McGregor & Charley Boorman Riding Motorcycles — POV From Long Way Up | Apple TV+
- Former Daily Show host Jon Stewart to launch current affairs series on Apple TV+
- Report: Apple considered $400 million deal with MGM for latest James Bond film
- Report: MGM considered moving James Bond to streaming but Apple/Netflix balked at $600m price tag
- Eve Light Strip becomes first accessory to support HomeKit Adaptive Lighting in iOS 14
- Apple refreshes its Clips app with new UI, horizontal support, HDR recording on iPhone 12
