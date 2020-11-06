Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from 9to5Mac. 9to5Mac Daily is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
- Apple releases iOS 14.2 with new emoji and wallpapers, HomePod Intercom support, more
- Apple releases HomePod software 14.2 and tvOS 14.2 with enhanced home theater support, more
- Apple releases watchOS 7.1 with expanded ECG support, headphone level alerts, screen issue fix
- Apple releases macOS Catalina 10.15.7 supplemental update with security fixes
- iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max now available to pre-order, first deliveries next week
- HomePod mini now available to order at $99
- Best iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max pre-order deals
- Apple Watch SE hits new all-time lows with up to $64.50 off various models, priced from $218.50
