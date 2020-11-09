BestPhotos 3 launches with bulk location update, updated compare mode, and more

BestPhotos has been one of my favorite ways to clean up iCloud Photos for some time. Today, version 3 is now available with a host of new features.

Built by independent developer Eric Welander, BestPhotos 3 solves a problem we all face today: we take way too many photos, and we don’t spend enough time culling through them to delete the duplicates. BestPhotos 3 is the best solution I’ve found to clean up your iCloud Photos library. There are multiple apps that you help find duplicate photos, but BestPhotos 3 takes it to the next level.

New Features of BestPhotos 3

A new calendar view lets you browse your library across multiple days, months, or years and easily zoom in to work with those photos.

A new copy and paste mode allows you to quickly add a missing location to a subset of photos.

An updated compare mode (my favorite feature) makes it even easier to compare similar photos and pick the right one to keep.

You can connect a camera, SD card, or external drive and auto apply a location, timezone offset, and an album on import of the photos to your library.

New smart searches allow you to find ‘odd dates’ that are hundreds of years old or missing a date in general.

Even easier to adjust date and time if your camera was set wrong at the initial shot.

With version 3.0, BestPhotos is retiring the original Best Features upgrade pack and replacing it with the Library Management Power Pack. The Library Management Power Pack costs $7.99, and users who already purchased the existing Best Features upgrade can get the new Library Management Power Pack for $3.99.

BestPhotos 3 can be downloaded for free on the App Store.

