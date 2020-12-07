Last minute rumor says Apple might launch rumored AirPods Studio this week

We’re all curious about a potential new hardware that Apple is expected to announce this week. While the reliable leaker @L0vetodream made it clear that he’s not expecting a new Apple TV this year, AppleTrack said today that Apple is planning an imminent launch of the AirPods Studio.

According to multiple AppleTrack sources, Apple’s oft-rumored “AirPods Studio” over-ear headphones are ready to be officially announced and they might be the mysterious hardware the company will supposedly introduce this week.

Rumors about AirPods Studio have been around for a long time and the reports have been controversial. While some are expecting AirPods Studio for 2020, others have claimed that the product has been delayed to 2021.

AppleTrack doesn’t have a record of sharing rumors and leaks, so today’s report should be treated with some skepticism. However, it’s worth mentioning that Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman today shared one of his articles on Twitter in which he said “Apple is still planning to announce high-end, noise-canceling over-ear headphones.”

9to5Mac learned earlier this year that AirPods Studio will have ear detection to automatically pause music and also advanced equalizer settings while other reports suggest it will be available in sport and premium versions. We also revealed that iOS 14.3 beta hides a new icon that resembles the alleged AirPods Studio leaked image.

