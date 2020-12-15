Apple Watch SE drops to new low price, Intel Mac mini $299 off, more in today’s deals

Today’s best deals include Apple Watch SE at new all-time lows, Mac mini at $299 off, and Retina 5K iMacs heavily discounted. Head below for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple Watch SE deals return before Christmas

Amazon offers Apple Watch SE 44mm GPS Sport for $250. That’s down from the usual $309 price tag and a new Amazon all-time low.

Apple Watch SE delivers everything you love about Apple’s wearables in a more affordable package. While you’ll miss out on the blood/oxygen sensor of the high-end Series 6 models, there’s still a big Retina OLED display, fitness tracking, and a fully swimproof design to check out here.

Apple’s Intel Mac mini drops to new all-time low at $299 discount

Amazon offers Apple’s previous-generation Mac mini 3GHz/8GB/512GB for $800. Price reflected at checkout. That’s good for $299 off the regular going rate, a new Amazon all-time low, and the largest cash discount we’ve tracked on a Mac mini all-time.

Mac mini sports an eighth-generation 6-core Intel Core i5 processor, along with speedy SSD storage and a wide range of I/O including four Thunderbolt 3 ports. You’ll also find Gigabit Ethernet, HDMI output, and USB 3.0 connectivity here.

Retina 5K iMac deals abound

B&H is currently taking up to $200 off Apple’s mid-2020 Retina 5K iMacs. Our top pick is the 3.6GHz/8GB/1TB SSD model for $2,699. As a comparison, it typically goes for $2,899 and today’s deal matches the best we’ve seen.

Apple’s latest Retina 5K iMacs feature a familiar design but with upgraded internals, along with a new 10th-generation processor and a 1080p webcam. This specific model offers a 3.6GHz processor, plus AMD Radeon Pro 5500 XT graphics, 8GB worth of RAM, and a 2TB internal solid-state drive. You can learn more about the changes in this latest refresh here alongside additional details in our hands-on review.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Mac also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on iPhone, iPad, MacBook, Apple Watch, and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device. Or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Mac along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Review: TP-Link Deco X20 makes setting up a WiFi 6 mesh system a breeze [Video]

Audeze Penrose X review: Premium audio tech comes to Xbox Series X|S [Video]

Glorious Model O Wireless Review: How is this only $80? [Video]

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: