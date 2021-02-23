Jon Stewart picks CBS News veteran as showrunner for upcoming Apple TV+ series

We learned in October that former Daily Show host Jon Stewart will return to television with a new current affairs series on Apple TV+. Now there are new details about the team Stewart is assembling for his Apple show.

The Hollywood Reporter was first to share that Jon Stewart has chosen a news veteran and not a comedy writer as his showrunner and executive producer:

The former Daily Show host has tapped a longtime newswoman, rather than a comedy vet, to serve as his executive producer and showrunner. Brinda Adhikari has spent close to two decades immersed in investigative reporting, most recently at CBS Evening News, where she won a 2020 Edward R. Murrow award for her contributions to a piece on the treatment of migrant children in detention facilities at the US-Mexico border.

According to THR, Stewart’s team that also includes ex-HBO CEO Richard Plepler and manager James Dixon will feature women with a background in comedy:

In a sign that there will still be comedy infused in the series, Stewart has tapped Chelsea Devantez, who began her TV writing career on his staff at his never released (nor titled) HBO show, as his head writer. […] Rounding out the producing trio is Lorrie Baranek, who’ll serve as Stewart’s executive in charge of production.

As for the format of the show, we learned at the start that we should expect hour-long, single topic specials and not nightly or weekly episodes. Stewart also has a first look deal with Apple, including an upcoming podcast project.

