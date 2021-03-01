Kuo: Apple could launch 8-inch foldable iPhone and notch-less iPhone in 2023

Ming-Chi Kuo’s analyst note today includes a range of predictions for iPhone 13, the next iPhone SE and iPhone 14, and also what we could see in 2023. Interestingly, Kuo predicts it’s possible Apple launches its first foldable iPhone as well as its first high-end model without a notch, and a sub-$600 iPhone 11 successor two years from now.

8-inch foldable iPhone

First up, the foldable iPhone forecast. Kuo believes that if Apple can “solve the foldable mobile device’s key technology” as well as the challenges around mass production this year, then it could launch a “7.5-8-inch foldable iPhone” by 2023.

We’ve been hearing more about Apple’s work on a foldable iPhone lately. Back in October, we saw a rumor that 2022 could be when the first folding iPhone arrives. Then Bloomberg reported in January that while work is underway on a foldable iPhone, a timeline isn’t set and the project still isn’t a sure thing.

Kuo’s prediction is hedging between those two, with the 2023 launch of a foldable iPhone being dependent on the progress Apple is able to make this year. Interestingly, we just saw a YouTuber who is working on building a foldable iPhone.

No notch on high-end 2023 iPhone?

Kuo also forecasts another exciting possibility for 2023 – the first truly full-screen iPhone with no notch. Again, this prediction is built upon whether or not Apple’s “development goes smoothly” but Kuo says 2023 could be the year Apple launches its first iPhone without a notch or punch hole.

He also says the 2023 high-end model would feature under-display Touch ID and a periscope camera. However, he says that the second half of 2023 would be the earliest Apple would launch its flagship iPhone with all of those features.

It’s possible we see features like under-display Touch ID and the periscope lens arrive sooner. But Kuo says those along with the move to a notch-less, true full-screen design will be at least two years out.

Notably, Kuo says Apple will move to a punch-hole display in 2022 with the iPhone 13 Pro replacement before moving to a notch-less design.

iPhone 11 replacement

Kuo also predicts that if Apple discontinues the iPhone 11 at the end of 2022, it will be replaced with a new model in the first half of 2023 under $600. Selling as the year old model now, the iPhone 11 currently goes from $599.

Kuo says the iPhone 11 successor in 2023 would include Face ID and a similar ~6-inch screen but add 5G as the major differentiator.

