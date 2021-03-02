Apple seeds developers with macOS 11.3 beta 3

Apple has released macOS 11.3 beta 3 today for developers. The build arrives two weeks after we got 11.3 beta 2. macOS 11.3 includes a variety of changes and new features like sorting in the Reminders app, Safari customizations, improved support for stereo HomePods, Autoplay in the Apple Music app, and more.

macOS 11.3 beta 3 is available and the OTA should be showing up in System Preferences > Software Update if you’re enrolled in the developer beta program (keep checking back if you don’t see it yet). You can also head to Apple’s Developer site to download it manually.

The first macOS 11.3 beta included a sizable list of new features and changes. We got new sorting options in Reminders, ability to set audio output to Stereo HomePods as default, support for the latest Xbox/Playstation controllers.

11.3 beta 2 brought some more minor changes including a new warranty feature under the About This Mac section and a new Autoplay feature in Apple Music that previously debuted in iOS 14, and some tweaks to the Touch Alternatives menu.

We’ll be looking into what changes or new features come with macOS 11.3 beta 3. Spot anything? Share down in the comments or on Twitter @9to5Mac.

