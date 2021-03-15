Apple Music adding new ‘City Charts’ daily playlists with iOS 14.5

Following the release of iOS 14.5 beta 4 for developers, Apple continues to add new features to Apple Music. After bringing a new way to share song lyrics from Apple Music on Instagram and iMessage, Apple is now adding new “City Charts” daily playlists to its music streaming service with iOS 14.5.

As seen by 9to5Mac in the iOS 14.5 beta 4 codes, users will soon have access to playlists from over 100 cities around the world with the most played songs in each. Here’s how Apple describes the new playlists:

Explore what’s popular in over 100 cities from all over the world with charts updated daily.

We still can’t find these playlists in the Music app even after installing today’s iOS beta, so perhaps the company is waiting until the official release of iOS 14.5 to the public before announcing the new City Charts playlists. The cities that will feature a dedicated playlist on Apple Music are also unknown so far.

In addition to the new daily playlists, iOS 14.5 also brought several other enhancements for Apple Music subscribers. Some of the menus in the Music app have been revamped, while there’s also a new option to share song lyrics on social networks. iOS 14.5 will also make it easier to play music with third-party apps using Siri.

If you spot any changes in iOS 14.5 beta 4, or the other new betas from Apple today, let us know in the comments below or on Twitter @9to5Mac.

