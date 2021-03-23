iOS 14.5 beta 5 now available to developers as public release nears

- Mar. 23rd 2021 10:08 am PT

0

iOS 14.5 beta 5 is now available to developer beta testers. This comes as the beta testing process continues ahead of an expected release to the general public sometime this spring. iPadOS 14.5 is also available to developer beta testers today.

Update: iOS 14.5 beta 5 is also now rolling out for public beta users.

iOS 14.5 beta 5 s available to developers and public beta users via an over-the-air update in the Settings app. As usual, if the update does not immediately appear for download, keep checking, as it sometimes takes a few minutes to roll out to all registered developers. The build number for today’s update is 18E5186a. 

iOS 14.5 and watchOS 7.4 include a notable change to the integration between iPhone and Apple Watch. For the first time, your Apple Watch will now unlock your iPhone when you’re wearing a face mask. Learn more about that in our full hands-on right here.

More new features in iOS 14.5:

Other new releases from Apple today: 

  • tvOS 14.5 beta 5 – 18L5193a
  • watchOS 7.4 beta 5 – 18T5190a
  • HomePod 14.5 beta 5 – 18L5193a
  • iPadOS 14.5 beta 5 – 18E5186a
  • macOS Big Sur 11.3 beta 5 – 20E5217a

If you spot any changes in iOS 14.5 beta 5, or the other new betas from Apple today, let us know in the comments below or on Twitter @9to5Mac. Stay tuned for our full hands-on coverage with the new releases right here at 9to5Mac today as we dig into all of the updates to find out what’s new.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

iOS 14

iOS 14

iOS 14 was released on September 16th, 2020. New features include a new home screen design, widgets, picture in picture, and more.

About the Author

Chance Miller's favorite gear

Skillshare

Skillshare

Get a free trial of Skillshare Premium Membership
Logitech Powered

Logitech Powered

My go-to wireless charging stand.