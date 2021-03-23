iOS 14.5 beta 5 now available to developers as public release nears

iOS 14.5 beta 5 is now available to developer beta testers. This comes as the beta testing process continues ahead of an expected release to the general public sometime this spring. iPadOS 14.5 is also available to developer beta testers today.

Update: iOS 14.5 beta 5 is also now rolling out for public beta users.

iOS 14.5 beta 5 s available to developers and public beta users via an over-the-air update in the Settings app. As usual, if the update does not immediately appear for download, keep checking, as it sometimes takes a few minutes to roll out to all registered developers. The build number for today’s update is 18E5186a.

iOS 14.5 and watchOS 7.4 include a notable change to the integration between iPhone and Apple Watch. For the first time, your Apple Watch will now unlock your iPhone when you’re wearing a face mask. Learn more about that in our full hands-on right here.

More new features in iOS 14.5:

Other new releases from Apple today:

tvOS 14.5 beta 5 – 18L5193a

watchOS 7.4 beta 5 – 18T5190a

HomePod 14.5 beta 5 – 18L5193a

iPadOS 14.5 beta 5 – 18E5186a

macOS Big Sur 11.3 beta 5 – 20E5217a

If you spot any changes in iOS 14.5 beta 5, or the other new betas from Apple today, let us know in the comments below or on Twitter @9to5Mac. Stay tuned for our full hands-on coverage with the new releases right here at 9to5Mac today as we dig into all of the updates to find out what’s new.

