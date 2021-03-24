Disney+ has been available for more than a year, but if you haven’t subscribed to this streaming service to watch WandaVision, Star Wars, or the nostalgic Disney catalog, you should do it now.

Starting March 26, Disney Plus’s price is increasing by $1 per month, going from $6.99 to $7.99 a month. The yearly price is also increasing from $70 to $80 per year.

The Disney+ bundle, which includes Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN Plus, will also see a price increase. The ad-supported tier will go from $12.99 per month to $13.99, while the ad-free tier is going from $18.99 per month to $19.99.

The price change has been scheduled since last December, and it marks the first increase since Disney+ first launched. With more content coming to Disney+ and the streaming service recently surpassing 100 million subscribers, it’s not surprising to see the price increase.

If you’re looking to lock in the lower price point for the next year, the solution is to renew your subscription for the entire year before March 26. If you renew before March 26, you’ll pay $70 for the year, but afterward, you’ll have to pay $80. Monthly plans that renew before March 26 will be $6.99, but the price increases for everyone to $7.99 starting on March 26.

You can sign up on the Disney+ website.

